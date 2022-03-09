BOSTON — Legislative leaders have dropped a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the Statehouse less than a week after reopening the building to the public.
As of March 7, visitors to the “people’s house” in Boston won’t be required to show proof of vaccination to enter the building, reversing a policy set by House and Senate leaders as part of an agreement to reopen the building. The building was closed to the public for more than 700 days in response to the pandemic.
Masks or face coverings are also now optional to enter the building, under the revised policy.
In a statement issued Friday, House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, cited the “steady decline in COVID-19 positivity rates and hospitalizations” as the main reason for ditching the proof-of-vaccination requirement.
“While some individuals may choose to continue to wear masks, this will no longer be a requirement but rather an individual’s choice based on their preference and level of risk,” the statement read.
The policy required any visitor to the Massachusetts Statehouse to show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result.
The plan to welcome back the public comes as the latest COVID-19 surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant subsides.
House and Senate staff, as well as executive branch employees, are required to be vaccinated to work in person, unless they have been granted an exemption. A majority of lawmakers and staff are in compliance with the vaccine requirement.
Massachusetts had become an outlier as the last state capitol in the country to remain closed as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. That prompted criticism from conservative groups and lawmakers who pointed out that public schools, businesses and local city and town halls were reopened several months ago.
The vaccine requirement also made the building — which houses the governor’s office and Legislature — a target for protesters opposed to COVID-19 requirements.
Last Tuesday, two individuals were arrested for trying to enter the building without showing proof of vaccination. They were part of a group protesting the new rules.
“A reopening plan that took 713 days to develop, gets canned after 13 days,” quipped Paul Craney, spokesman for the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, which has criticized the prolonged closure of the building. “MassFiscal is pleased to hear legislative leaders see the value in joining the rest of society.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.