BOSTON — The state's thriving film production industry has largely ground to a halt amid the Hollywood actor and writer's strikes, as the duel labor disputes drag on with little sign of resolution.
The Writers Guild of America, a union representing about 11,500 writers in film, television, radio, and digital media, has been on strike since early May, while the 160,000-member Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists walked off the job in mid-July.
Talks between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — which represents studios, streaming services and production companies — remain stalled. As a result, most production on films and TV series is being delayed, or even canceled.
But the impact of the Hollywood picket lines are being felt thousands of miles away in Massachusetts, which is home to a small but thriving film production industry that has been spurred, in part, by generous taxpayer-funded subsidies.
"We're certainly seeing an impact from both strikes," said Gary Crossen, general manager of New England Studios in Devens. "There is literally no film production going on in Massachusetts, or anywhere else for that matter."
He said the strikes have been particularly hard for film production industry workers who aren't in either of the two unions "but are sitting on the sidelines without any work, because of the shutdown of the industry."
Still, Crossen says he's confident that film production in the state will bounce back after the strikes eventually end. New England Studios, which has hosted TV and streaming productions such as Castle Rock and Netflix’s The Society, is in discussions with an independent production, he said.
"At some point the strikes will be resolved, and the production companies will need new content," he said. "So I'm confident that Massachusetts and the industry, coast to coast, will get back up and running quickly."
The unions were expected to hold talks over the weekend with studio bosses to discuss going back to the negotiating table, according to published reports, but it remains unclear if and when the standoff will be resolved.
The writer's union is demanding higher pay rates for writers and more control over the use of artificial intelligence in the screenwriting process, among other issues.
The Writers Guild of America says screenwriters for movies, TV shows and streaming media are facing the "most comprehensive assault on compensation and working conditions" in a generation.
"The studios have taken advantage of the transition to streaming to underpay entertainment industry workers, including writers in every area of work," the union said in a statement. "Like too many working people across our economy, as corporate profits grow, writers are just not keeping up."
The Massachusetts Production Coalition estimates that film and television productions have spent more than $2.8 billion in Massachusetts since 2006 on more than 270 productions filmed locally including major Hollywood hits such as "The Town" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."
The state's film production sector has been helped, in part, by a generous tax incentive that was recently made permanent by the state Legislature.
The Film Tax Credit program offers a subsidy equal to 25% of a movie or TV show's production costs — including set construction, wages, security, food and other expenses. Since 2006, the state has doled out nearly $600 million in film tax credits.
Despite criticism that the subsidies are a giveaway to film stars and billionaire studio bosses, supporters say the program is a good investment that has created jobs and economic activity.
