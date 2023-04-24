Lawmakers in more than a dozen states have filed legislation this year to outlaw the declawing of cats, which many animal advocates and some veterinarians say is a cruel deforming of felines' bodies and impedes their natural instincts to climb and scratch.
Maryland last year joined New York, which prohibited declawing in 2019, as the only states that bar the practice. But some U.S. cities, including Washington, D.C.; Pittsburgh and Allentown, Pennsylvania; Austin, Texas; Denver; Madison, Wisconsin; St. Louis; and eight cities in California have their own bans, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. And nearly 40 foreign countries do, too.
Opponents of the bans, including groups representing other veterinarians, argue that sometimes declawing is appropriate for cats — and their owners. In the latter group are people for whom deep cat scratches might hamper their ability to work, such as infectious disease lab workers. They also say blanket bans undermine veterinarians' ability to make medical decisions based on a pet's needs.
Declawing opponents point to a seminal study published in 2018 in the Journal of Feline Medicine and Surgery on the procedure. It found that declawing cats resulted in a "significant increase in the odds of developing adverse behaviors," such as biting, licking the fur and skin raw, displaying aggression, urinating and defecating in inappropriate places and showing signs of back pain.
"It's a needless and painful mutilation that results in decreased mobility, chronic pain, and mental anguish that can manifest as avoidance of a litterbox and hiding due to a feeling of vulnerability," PETA spokesperson Catie Cryar wrote in an email to Stateline.
Cryar said the term "declawing" is a misnomer because the procedure involves the removal of tendon, bone and muscle, not just nails. She said it is akin to removing a person's finger at the first knuckle.
The American Association of Feline Practitioners agrees. That group's policy says that most declawing is not medically necessary and that "scratching is a normal feline behavior." The cat vets group said owners should be instructed on safe ways for cats to scratch, such as training them to use designated scratching posts instead of furniture.
But in some states, veterinarians have helped defeat proposed bans.
In Virginia, for example, a bill that would have prohibited declawing of cats was, as the committee chair put it, "laid gently on the table," on a 6-4 vote after testimony against it from Susan Seward, representing the Virginia Veterinary Medical Association.