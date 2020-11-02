SALEM — In a ruling on Friday, the state's highest court affirmed the relocation of the Phillips Library collection from Salem to the Peabody Essex Museum Collection Center in Rowley.
The decision means the Phillips Library collection, which includes court records from the Salem Witchcraft Trials along with books and documents related to early Salem history, can stay in Rowley.
The Phillips Library facility on Essex Street closed in 2011 for repairs, at which time the materials were made available through a “reading room” in Peabody. But by the end of 2017, plans to return the library to Salem were discarded in the interest of relocating them to Rowley, where the museum was building a $15 million collection center. At the center, the museum said it could provide better access to the collection and preserve it in sensitive, climate-controlled conditions.
The collection center, which also houses the museum’s full exhibit collection and resources, opened in 2018.
In April 2018, Hawthorne Hotel owner Michael Harrington requested that the Attorney General's office investigate, saying the library was “removed from the city of Salem, despite the fact that these materials were donated on condition that the corporation’s collections be kept in the city.”
But in its ruling last week, the Supreme Judicial Court found the relocation to be consistent with equitable deviation from the terms of the founding statutes establishing the Essex Institute, an organizational forebearer of PEM.
In 2019, PEM opened a new wing for its permanent collection, and a permanent gallery was established in the Salem museum to display the Phillips Library collection. A digitization program for the Phillips Library has also been launched, to provide the public with free digital access to rare and archival materials stored at the collection center.
In a statement announcing the court decision, the museum said it will determine how to introduce additional library materials, particularly books and publications pertaining to the history of Salem, elsewhere within the Salem location, according to its Campus Master Plan.
“PEM looks forward to integrating its three campuses — Salem, Rowley and our digital campus — in new and invigorating ways that enable local and global audiences to benefit from the museum’s remarkable and singular library collection,” said Brian Kennedy, PEM’s Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo Director and CEO, in a statement. “We recognize and commend the passion of our community and look forward to collaborating to celebrate our shared history.”
This story will be updated.