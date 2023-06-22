BOSTON — The already-devastating opioid crisis is getting worse.
Massachusetts experienced 2,357 confirmed and estimated fatal opioid-related overdoses in 2022, a new record high, according to data the Department of Public Health published Thursday. The fatality rate of 33.5 per 100,000 people reflects a 2.5 percent increase over 2021 and a 9.1 percent increase from 2016, the pre-pandemic peak.
The crisis was especially pronounced among non-Hispanic Black residents, for whom overdose deaths increased 42 percent. The most rural areas of the state had the highest overdose death rate, compared to more densely populated regions.
State public health officials said a major factor driving the jump in fatalities is the increasingly common presence of multiple substances, especially fentanyl, contaminating the drugs a person might use.
DPH plans to release the latest opioid report at a Public Health Council meeting Thursday afternoon. Goldstein and other Healey administration officials briefed media beforehand about the trends and their response efforts.
Record number of deaths
Since 2012, more than 20,000 people have died of opioid-related overdoses in Massachusetts, roughly equivalent to the population of mid-sized towns such as Marblehead.
Despite hitting a new record high, the jumps in 2022 were not uniform across Massachusetts. Cities and towns experiencing a notable decrease in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022 compared with 2021 included Gloucester, Haverhill and Salem.
Cities seeing notable increases in opioid-related overdose deaths in 2022 included Lawrence and Lynn.
Worcester County experienced nearly 18% more deaths in 2022 than it did in 2021 while overdose deaths fell 25% in Franklin County. In Essex County, 276 people died from opioid overdoses in 2022, representing a 5.2% drop in its 291 deaths in 2021. In the 11 years of stats, 2,658 county residents have died from opioid overdoses.
Fentanyl was present in 93 percent of the fatal opioid overdoses last year where a toxicology screen took place, according to the latest report. Cocaine was present in 53 percent of those deaths, followed by alcohol in 28 percent, benzodiazepines in 27 percent, prescription opioids in 11 percent, amphetamines in 9 percent, heroin in 6 percent and xylazine in 5 percent.
The Healey administration signaled it will pursue several strategies to try and limit the damage, including the creation of a statewide overdose prevention hotline and instructions for the DPH to craft a "comprehensive plan" to prevent overdoses.
That plan will analyze the "feasibility" of overdose prevention sites, where individuals can use pre-acquired drugs free of legal consequences under the supervision of medical professionals, who can intervene to prevent an overdose from turning fatal.
DPH Commissioner Robbie Goldstein stopped short of outright endorsing those facilities, which are also known as supervised consumption or safe injection sites. Such locations have been hotly debated for years and drawn threats of federal prosecution.
"We want to understand the feasibility of overdose prevention sites here in the state of Massachusetts. There are, as I said before, complicated issues here that include understanding the federal legal landscape and, very importantly, understanding the engagement that is necessary with municipalities and with the state Legislature to make sure that these truly are a feasible harm reduction strategy to roll out across the state," Goldstein told reporters. "This study and this comprehensive plan will look specifically at the feasibility of overdose prevention sites in the state."
The administration's new study could give hope to advocates who have long pressed state policymakers to embrace the approach. Supporters say the facilities would limit the toll of drug use that is already happening, given how quickly fentanyl in particular can make an overdose deadly, and connect users to resources.
New York City is operating two overdose prevention centers, which so far have not drawn any enforcement response from federal officials.
Some Massachusetts municipalities have been working to stand up overdose prevention sites despite the lack of a regulatory framework or support from legislative leaders. In Somerville, city officials are working to approve funding for a mobile clinic, and some city leaders in Cambridge and Worcester are exploring options, according to WBUR.