BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker might be the state’s top elected official, but his pay lags many of those who work for him.
More than 1,000 state employees — university administrators, athletic coaches, judges, district attorneys, police officials and professors — earned more than the state’s chief executive who took home $184,999 in 2021, according to newly released payroll figures.
All told, the state government’s payroll costs grew by $19 million year-over-year, surging to $8.39 billion, records from the state Comptroller’s Office reveal.
Overtime expenses appear to be one of the biggest drivers, the data shows, costing the state’s taxpayers nearly $443 million last year — a 3.5% increase over 2020.
As in previous years, University of Massachusetts employees were among the top earners of the state’s 126,000-plus workforce in calendar year 2021.
The top paid worker was Michael Collins, UMass chancellor and senior vice president of health sciences, who took home more than $1.34 million last year.
Collins was followed closely by Dr. Terence Flotte, deputy chancellor of the UMass medical school, who was paid more than $1.1 million last year, records show.
UMass head men’s basketball coach Matthew McCall took home more than $1 million last year, including base salary and other compensation, including bonuses and franchise payments for broadcasting games and media appearances.
UMass President Marty Meehan roped in $729,032 in 2021, according to the state’s data. Meehan, a former congressman and UMass Lowell chancellor, took over the five-campus state university system in 2015.
Other UMass chancellors, deans and administrators also ranked high on the salary list.
Overall, payroll costs at the five-campus UMass system totaled more than $1.46 billion in 2021, according to the comptroller’s data.
UMass spokesman John Hoey said the university’s compensation “reflects the competitive marketplace for talent across the national higher education industry.”
“The expertise and dedication of the university’s 20,000-plus employees has resulted in all five campuses achieving national ranking, high quality education opportunities provided to 75,000 students, the state’s third largest research enterprise at nearly $700 million driving statewide innovation, and record-breaking private philanthropy in support of student access and academic excellence,” he said in a statement.
“It all adds up to a $7.5 billion economic impact on Massachusetts, including the creation of 30,000 private sector jobs,” Hoey said.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also accounted for the second-highest chunk of the state’s payroll costs last year, or nearly $609 million.
The T racked up more than $85 million in overtime costs in 2021, data shows, which is a more than 300% increase over the previous calendar year.
Some MBTA employees collected six-figures in overtime pay in the previous year, on top of their base pay and benefits, the records show.
MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said the increase in overtime costs are related to accelerated capital projects needed to update the T’s service and reliability.
He said most of the top earners serve in roles that “perform vital functions in support of the MBTA’s multi-billion-dollar capital improvements program, including projects that were accelerated during the pandemic while ridership levels were lower.”
“The MBTA spent a record-breaking $1.92 billion for capital improvements in FY21, and the spending is expected to exceed $2 billion this fiscal year,” Pesaturo said. “Virtually every capital project, large and small, requires support from electricians and other personnel in the T’s Power Department.”
To be sure, overtime costs across all state departments and agencies increased by about 3.5% from 2020 to 2021, according to the comptroller’s data.
Mary Connaughton, director of government transparency at the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, said it’s “no surprise that the UMass payroll continues to climb,” but pointed out two agencies under the executive branch — state police and the Department of Correction — saw payroll costs decline slightly year over year.
Still, other Beacon Hill watchdogs say there is little incentive to reel in payroll with the state raking in billions of dollars of surplus revenue and federal pandemic aid.
“The state is swimming in money,” said David Tuerck, president of the Beacon Hill Institute, a Boston-based public policy group. “Everybody has been lulled into complacency by the huge influx of money and I think you can see that reflected in the state’s increasing payroll costs.”
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.