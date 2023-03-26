Hundreds of psychiatric patients continue to be “boarded” in hospital emergency rooms as they await beds in mental-health facilities, even as the state pumps money and resources into the beleaguered behavioral health system.
As of Friday, 625 individuals — including 131 children — were being held in emergency rooms awaiting placement in a specialized behavioral-health bed or post-acute care, according to the Massachusetts Association of Behavioral Health Systems.
David Matteodo, the trade group’s executive director, said while the state has made incremental progress to alleviate the boarding crisis, on any given day hundreds of people are stuck in acute care hospitals waiting for beds in other facilities.
“We’re going in the right direction, but we still got a long way to go,” he said. “We’ve added some beds, but we’re still running about 600 short.”
Matteodo said as of this week the number of psychiatric care beds in the state stood at around 2,500 beds, even though there is capacity for 3,140 beds.
Massachusetts isn’t the only state wrestling with the issue of boarding in hospital rooms by psychiatric and substance abuse patients seeking treatment: It’s a dynamic troubling the whole country.
In New Hampshire, patients and hospitals have sued the state over the practice of boarding in emergency rooms in both state and federal courts. In February, a federal judge ruled the practice to be illegal and ordered the state to work out a solution.
On Wednesday, the New Hampshire Executive Council approved a plan to use $15 million in American Rescue Plan money to help fund a new 120-bed facility in southern New Hampshire and a $1 million plan to create five new emergency psychiatric beds at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Twenty-nine adults and eight children were being boarded in New Hampshire hospitals waiting for an emergency psychiatric bed as of Wednesday, according to state data.
One of the major issues is the lack of staffing in mental health facilities, and emergency rooms, Matteodo said, which is part of a broader hiring crunch affecting most health care sectors.
“We have enough beds on paper, but we can’t fill them because we don’t have the staff,” he said.
Under state and federal healthcare guidelines, hospitals cannot use psychiatric beds when there isn’t enough professional staff to oversee them.
Delays existed before the pandemic, but they have become worse as hospitals diverted patients to make room for COVID-19 cases and staff shortages continue to prevent facilities from adding more beds.
A recent report by the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association found that the average length of stay awaiting transfer to a continuing care bed is 197 days — an increase from 161 days in 2021, according to the report’s authors.
Meanwhile, an unprecedented rise in the number of people experiencing mental-health and substance-abuse issues amid the pandemic has added to stress on the system.
Dr. Danna Mauch, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association for Mental Health, said efforts are underway to reduce boarding and get more people into treatment, but it will “take time” to improve the situation.
One initiative that’s showing promise, she said, is a new program by the state Department of Mental Health that dispatches “diversion teams” to work with hospitals to find beds for adults and pediatric patients.
“It’s an effort to accelerate the work by sending clinical teams into emergency departments to evaluate patients and make recommendations,” she said.
Another Massachusetts effort that could have an impact is a new state policy that went into effect in January allowing community behavioral health centers and other designated facilities to accept urgent-care appointments, allowing patients to get referrals without going to hospital emergency rooms.
“But I think we’ve got to wait a few months to see what the impact of that will be,” she said. “We’ll need to look at statistics on the utilization rates to see if it is changing the numbers of people going to emergency rooms.”
Mauch said a new helpline, which is available 24/7 both online and over the phone, allows people seeking care for themselves or a family member to receive real-time support, an initial clinical assessment, and connect them with mental health and substance use disorder treatment.
Beacon Hill has taken a number of steps aimed at addressing a “mental health crisis” that experts say was exacerbated by the disruptions and isolation of the pandemic.
A bill signed into law last year by then-Gov. Charlie Baker seeks to expand behavioral health services by requiring insurers to cover annual mental health exams, similar to wellness checks, and cover same-day psychiatric and emergency stabilization care.
State leaders have also made a commitment to spend sizable amounts of money to improve mental health coverage and care.
In 2021, Baker signed a $4 billion COVID-19 relief bill that diverts $400 million to expand mental health care and reduce boarding of psychiatric patients.
Gov. Maura Healey, who took office in January, also pledged to provide more funding and resources to expand the number of available beds and provide more incentives to alleviate the workforce shortage.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.