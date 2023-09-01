SALEM — The parish family of Sainte Anne’s Church will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. in order to recognize and honor the Rev. George Dufour, beloved pastor of Sainte Anne’s from 1993 to 2013, on the 10th anniversary of his death on Aug. 28, 2013.
The Rev. Augustin Vondou (administrator) will be the main celebrant for the Mass, and the Rev. John Kiley will deliver the homily. Several other priests will concelebrate the Mass. Members of the Ordination Class of 1970, of which Dufour was a member, have been invited to attend, where words of remembrance will be shared.
Dufour was born and raised in Maine and Lawrence. He graduated from St. John Seminary and was ordained to the priesthood on May 23, 1970. He served at several parishes before becoming pastor of Sainte Anne’s in June 1993, where he served up until his retirement in 2013.
Dufour is remembered as being full of life and a people person, a loyal and faithful priest who touched many lives both at Sainte Anne’s and at the other parishes where he served. He led his flock with kindness, compassion, strength and love. He is also remembered for always taking the time to help someone when they needed it and made everyone feel welcome. He had an infectious laugh and was well known in the community and beloved by his parishioners. Dufour often spoke about a loving God who is with us “in the good times of life and in the not so good times of life.”
All are welcome to attend the Memorial Mass in Dufour’s honor on Sept. 16th at 11 a.m. The church is located at 290 Jefferson Ave., Salem. Contact Connie Kirby at stannesbulletin@gmail.com with any questions.