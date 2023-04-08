Steak Chasseur — hunter-style steak — with potatoes, mushrooms, onions and wine, makes a hearty meal.
Helpful Hints:
You can find minced garlic in the produce section of the market.
The steak timing is for 1/2-inch-thick steak. If you have a thicker steak, cut it in half horizontally or extend the cooking time.
Countdown:
Brown steak and remove.
Complete recipe.
Shopping List:
To buy: 10 ounces beef tenderloin (1/2-inch thick), 1 bottle dry red wine, 1 small can tomato paste (no-salt-added), 3/4 pound red potatoes, 1 small container sliced button mushrooms and 1 bunch parsley.
Staples: olive oil spray, canola oil, onion, minced garlic, fat-free, low-salt chicken broth, flour, salt and black peppercorns.
STEAK CHASSEUR (STEAK WITH MUSHROOMS AND RED WINE)
1/2 cup dry red wine
1/2 cup fat-free, low-salt chicken broth
1 tablespoon tomato paste (no salt added)
10 ounces beef tenderloin (1/2-inch thick)
Olive oil spray
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon canola oil
3/4 pound red potatoes, washed, unpeeled, cut into 1/2 inch pieces
1 cup sliced onion
2 cups sliced button mushrooms
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon flour
1/4 cup freshly chopped parsley
Mix the red wine, chicken broth and tomato paste together and set aside. Remove visible fat from steak. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray with olive oil spray. Add steak and brown 3 minutes turn over and brown 3 more minutes. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees Fahrenheit for rare and 145 degrees for medium-rare. Remove to a plate. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Lower heat to medium and add the canola oil. Add potatoes, onion, mushrooms and garlic. Saute 20 minutes, stirring several times. The potatoes should be cooked through. Sprinkle with flour and stir vegetables until the flour is absorbed. Add wine mixture to the skillet. Lower heat and cook 2 minutes or until sauce is thick. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates. Slice the steak and place on top of the vegetables. Sprinkle parsley on top. Makes 2 servings.
Per serving: 520 calories, 150 calories from fat, 17 g fat, 3.5 g saturated fat, 8.2 g monounsaturated fat, 85 mg cholesterol, 39.9 g protein, 45 g carbohydrates, 5.6 g dietary fiber, 8 g sugars, 150 mg sodium, 1,802 mg potassium, 562 mg phosphorus.
Exchanges: 2 starch, 3 vegetable, 5 lean protein, 1/2 fat, 1/2 alcohol.
Shop Smart:
- Fat-free, low-sodium chicken broth, containing per cup: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 150 mg sodium
- Tomato paste (no salt added), containing per tablespoon: 13 calories, 9 mg sodium