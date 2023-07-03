PEABODY — Former morning radio host Robb Stevens is running for Peabody’s top spot this fall.
Stevens, who has lived in Peabody since 2017, plans to face off against incumbent Ted Bettencourt and first-time candidate Rochelle Agneta in the race for mayor.
“I’m all for the people,” Stevens said. “I want to help everyday people that are struggling to afford their groceries. That’s my fire. That’s what keeps my engine going.”
Stevens, 40, was born in Framingham and has lived around the state and the country, including Weymouth, California, Hawaii and Florida. His wife Allison is a nurse and he has two children, Claire and Robbie, and two step-children, Lucy and Cassie.
He has an associates degree from the New England Institute of Art and worked in radio for two decades at stations like WAAF Boston. Following the radio industry’s rapid downsize in recent years, Stevens works part-time at Starbucks.
This is the first time Stevens has sought an elected position. He’s running to enhance communication between the city and residents, and to give Bettencourt a challenger for the first time since taking office in 2011, he said.
“It’s been a decade or longer that Bettencourt has been the mayor, which is amazing,” Stevens said. “But this is one of those things where it just seems American to have somebody else as a choice.
“I really just want the people to have a choice,” he continued. “I want people to feel like they can be heard. I want people to feel like this town is willing to work for them.”
Stevens is still working on collecting signatures and returning his nomination papers, he said.
Residents can take out nomination papers at the City Clerk’s office in City Hall through July 21. These papers must be returned by July 25 and certified nomination papers must be submitted by Aug. 8.
