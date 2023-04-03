HAMILTON — The Community House recently announced that Peter Stewart is the recipient of the 2023 Joanne Holbrook Patton Community Service Award.
The award recognizes Stewart for five-plus decades of dedication to community service through music, messages for peace, and advocacy for charitable causes such as food insecurity, throughout the North Shore and beyond. The Patton Award will be presented at The Community House’s annual Bloom to Grow fundraiser on Thursday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m.
The Joanne Holbrook Patton Award was established to recognize and celebrate exemplary community service in Hamilton and Wenham. This award is presented each year to a deserving Hamilton or Wenham resident nominated by members of the community. Stewart has dedicated his life and talents to helping others and promoting peace. The Community House says Stewarts’ message of peace and dedication to community service is far-reaching and inspiring.
Stewart is on a mission to spread peace worldwide through his music, film, theater, and directing. His journey began as a musical theater director in the 1970s and choral director in the 1980s. Some notable musical productions include “Wizard of Oz” at Stockbridge School, “Sound of Music” and “Peter Pan” at Shore Country Day School, “West Side Story” at Pingree School, and “Music Man” at Community House Theater (now Stage 284).
Stewart found fulfillment in writing music that spreads a message of peace. He produced and directed music with local choir groups and theater groups such as “The Solstice Singers”, “Voices of Peace” and “Sisters of Peace” around the North Shore. He also delved into film, producing peace-centered documentaries such as “May Peace Be With You” and “An Angel Story.” His mission of spreading peace through music became a way of fundraising for charities and nonprofits such as Acord Food Pantry, Boston Children’s Hospital, The Community House, and many others. He also founded “Peter Stewart and Friends,” a group dedicated to fundraising for charities and peace through music and film.
Stewart’s signature “pass the hat” method of fundraising encourages everyone to participate to the extent they are able. He notes:
“Giving is getting. When you give, you build pillars of strength and love within yourself,” and that nonprofit work reminds people that “we are part of a greater good.”
Stewart plans to continue spreading his messages for peace and invites everyone to work toward a better, more peaceful future. “Let’s spend our energies helping our world,” he says. “You never know when someone is ready to hear the message, and it makes a difference.”
For details about Bloom to Grow and the Joanne Holbrook Patton Award, visit communityhouse.org/bloom.