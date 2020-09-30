[Coverage Developing] Republicans and Democrats in Washington D.C. are talking again about a fiscal stimulus bill, with a $2.2 billion proposal offered by House Democrats tentatively marked for a vote as early as Wednesday afternoon.
House Democrats say they have come down substantially from the size of the stimulus bill they approved in May, and called for the White House and Senate Republicans to also show flexibility in measures they will support to aid Americans and the economy.
~ Michael P. Norton/SHNS