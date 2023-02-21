PEABODY — Steven Andrada’s new film “#StopPeabodyPeaker” puts a renewably-charged spotlight on a new oil and gas “peaker” plant that’s spurred activists into action during the last two years.
Andrada, a Peabody resident and retired TV news videographer and editor, lives within a mile of the new 55-megawatt “peaker” plant being built at the Peabody Municipal Light Plant (PMLP) substation off Pulaski Street.
Once he learned of the project and started to investigate, he “began to unravel a long timeline of agency secrecy and deception,” he said at the film’s premiere at the Torigian Senior Center in Peabody Thursday night.
“I began to capture footage of the activist events protesting the building of this power plant, and I got to see the real power of people standing up and demanding action to combat climate change and protect the health of their communities,” Andrada said at the premiere.
About 100 people turned out to see the 40-minute film. Some donned “Breathe Clean North Shore” shirts with “No more fossil fuels” on the back. Others carried signs against the new plant, and many munched on popcorn during the screening — then gave Andrada a standing ovation at the end.
“I’m so happy to see this documentary made, and the fact that it can be shared now throughout the state and hopefully help retire all of the peakers in the Commonwealth is great,” said Miranda D’Oleo, building campaigns director of the Massachusetts Climate Action Network (MCAN).
The film recapped reactions from local politicians and activists when they learned about the new peaker in 2020. It brought viewers through two years’ worth of actions against the plant, like rallies, petitions and even an eight-day hunger strike completed by six activists, and highlighted what has been achieved as a result.
As outlined in the film, opponents to the plant have criticized the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) for not conducting any environmental or health impact reports on the project since it started development in 2015, which developers argue were not required at the time of planning the new plant.
The new plant would be used to prevent blackouts during especially hot or cold days when air conditioners and heaters are working hardest, PMLP Manager Joseph Anastasi said.
The light plant has also worked to become more green in recent years. PMLP has signed two contracts that would use wind or solar power to create energy, which would raise the company’s percentage of carbon-free energy by 14%, bringing it up to 56% by 2028, Anastasi said.
But activists are still concerned by the new oil and gas peaker. A recent MCANN report found that the plant will be built in an environmental justice area of Peabody with higher rates of health disparities than the rest of the state, including cancer, chronic kidney disease, coronary heart disease and stroke.
Activists also say that the project’s name, “2015A,” was misleading, and, like city officials in Peabody (outside of PMLP) and surrounding communities, they were never informed about the new plant’s development.
PMLP officials have said that all projects supported by the MMWEC are named after the year they start and are given a letter to differentiate them from other projects.
Still, state Rep. Sally Kerans ,D-Danvers), state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, and Wakefield Town Councilor Julie Smith-Galvin continue to call out the project for a lack of transparency.
“One outcome of this might be that we revisit the authority of MMWEC and the process that was followed here,” Kerans said in the film. “Should they not have been required to come before the community in a timely way?”
Activists answered questions during a panel discussion after the premiere. They said that while construction on the peaker will wrap up this summer, PMLP now plans to shut down one of its two current, less efficient peaker plants.
“If we have the state of the art last oil and gas peaker ever built in Massachusetts in Peabody, we might have dealt with that, but we would be getting rid of others,” said Susan “Sudi” Smoller, co-founder of Breathe Clean North Shore.
Lovely and Kerans have co-sponsored a proposed bill on Beacon Hill that would limit the power of MMWEC’s board of directors, and the Attorney General’s Office established a stakeholder group to revisit how communities should be allowed to take part in proceedings around developments like Peabody’s peaker plant, said Logan Malik, interim executive director of MCAN.
On the local front, Smoller hopes that the monthly Lighting Commission meetings will be publicly broadcasted again and that PMLP does a better job of sharing their green initiatives, since “they’re doing some amazing work,” she said.
She also thanked Lighting Commissioner Raymond Melville for attending the film premiere, and said she wants to work with PMLP and the city in the future to help make Peabody a more sustainable place to live.
“How do we really want our municipal light plant to serve us?” Smoller said. “Life has changed, and their mission statement has to expand beyond, ‘We’re here to keep your rates low.’”
This should start with shutting down both of the plant’s current peakers and, eventually, 2015A.
“There’s a big difference between this plant running for one year and this plant running for 30 years,” said Mireille Bejjani, co-executive director of Slingshot, an environmental justice organization on the North Shore. “We will do whatever we can to make the lifespan of this plant as short as possible.”
To watch “#StopPeabodyPeaker” for free, go to https://vimeo.com/andradaproductions.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.