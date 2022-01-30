Saturday’s snowstorm — Winter Storm Kenan — delivered in a big way when it came to, well, snow. But according to area leaders, the North Shore was spared the type of collateral damage that such an intense storm can inflict.
Mayor Kim Driscoll said Salem experienced few power outages and little flooding despite the high winds and the 22 inches of snow that blanketed the city.
“The high tides were kind to us, and the wind was coming in the right direction to prevent the typical damage we’d see when you get that kind of storm,” Driscoll said. She also noted there were few downed tree limbs because the snow was relatively light.
Like Driscoll, Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill pointed out that the timing of the high tides and the fact that the winds eventually died down spared the city any significant flooding issues or other damage — despite the fact that Beverly was one of a handful of communities in the state to experience blizzard conditions on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency defines a blizzard as a combination of falling or blowing snow that reduces visibility to below a quarter of a mile and winds that frequently gust to 35 mph or more, with at least three consecutive hours as the “predominant reported condition.” Boston, Worcester, Hyannis, Marshfield and Martha’s Vineyard also met blizzard conditions, according to the NWS. The agency also noted that wind gusts reached hurricane force on Cape Ann, as well as on Cape Cod and Nantucket.
Cahill said crews started plowing at 6 a.m. Saturday and worked 24 hours straight.
“They do a great job,” he said. “It’s a lot of snow.”
Officials said crews were helped by the fact that the storm came on a weekend when people could stay home and leave the roads to the plows. Still, as Beverly Public Services Commissioner Mike Collins pointed out in a message to residents on Sunday, “The snow has stopped but our cleanup has not.”
Collins said crews would be back out on Sunday night to widen some streets and to push back snow banks. He urged residents to keep their cars off the street again on Sunday night, with a parking ban in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. Collins said residents for the most part obeyed the parking ban on Saturday.
“It was a very difficult storm for us, and having fewer cars on the road helped out quite a bit,” he said.
Driscoll said having the storm fall on a Saturday helped make plowing easier, but also noted that it was not good for local businesses with potential customers stuck inside.
“It’s a lost weekend, I think,” Driscoll said.
The major snow-plowing effort came at a time when communities are experiencing a shortage in private plowing contractors, a situation made worse by COVID-19. Driscoll said Salem had 80% of its usual personnel and equipment out on the streets.
“We had to stagger our crews,” Driscoll said. “We don’t have less snow because we have less people.”
Driscoll said some streets in Salem will be temporarily restricted to one way due to the amount of snow, and some narrow roadways will continue to have no parking until snow can be removed.
Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt said the city was “holding up very well” despite the difficult conditions. He said crews were focusing on clearing snow from school grounds and sidewalks on Sunday.
“We are trying to keep people fresh but certainly many hours have been put in and people are exhausted,” Bettencourt said.
In Danvers, Town Manager Steve Bartha said there was one small power outage and several minor traffic accidents, but otherwise “things went about as well as could have been expected.” He said most areas would be cleaned up by Monday morning.
The National Weather Service listed Danvers as getting 24.5 inches of snow, one of the highest totals in Essex County. Swampscott got 26.2 inches, according to the agency.
“Our crews did a heck of a job preparing for and keeping up with the storm,” Bartha said.
