More than 23,000 customers on the North Shore and Cape Ann are without power this morning, according to a National Grid outage map, and numerous schools are closed as high speed winds and rain have led to extended power outages and storm damages.
In Hamilton, about 80% of the town was without power, as of 5 a.m., and didn't hope to have it restored until 4:30 p.m.
In Peabody, where school was still in session, police alerted the public around 7 a.m. to a telephone pole with live wires and trees that came down in the area of Washington Street by the intersection of Lynn and Lynnfield streets and Allens Lane.
Crews were working at the scene, but motorists were urged to avoid the area and use other routes to get their children to Higgins Middle School on Perkins Street.