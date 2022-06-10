Locals won’t have to go too far afield to find a Strawberry Festival on June 18th.
At least three strawberry festivals are all scheduled on the same day throughout Essex County.
Circle it on the calendar — Saturday, June 18.
One of the Essex County farms that’s hosting its longstanding Strawberry Festival next weekend is Connors Farm in Danvers, where owner Bob Connors says his three acres of berries should be perfect, ripe and red, come June 18.
“We’ve kind of held them back because we wanted them to peak for our festival,” he said.
The farm attracts thousands of visitors each year, between the always popular strawberry festival, and other events and festivals held throughout the year at the farm. Established in 1904, the farm’s 140 acres is used to grow corn, tomatoes, strawberries, raspberries, squash, pumpkins, apples, peaches, cut flowers and other types of produce.
The Strawberry Festival at Connors Farm features dozens of attractions for families — for kids of all ages — to enjoy while savorying some of the sweetness of summer to come the form of big, juicy strawberries.
“We’ve got hayrides, train rides, pony ride. Jumping pillows, there’s fifty activities — it’s the place to be. We want people leaving with smiles. Every year, they seem to be leaving with smiles.”
Strawberry Festival “should be a good day, as long as the weather cooperates. We want to see it 70-degrees and overcast, get people away from the beach and we’ll be mobbed,” he said.
“It’s a great day for families. It’s great seeing the same faces, and their kids — it’s a nice tradition.”
“Today’s the first weekend we’ve been open,” Connors said last week, “and we’re very busy.”
While the Connors’ land has been farmed for over 300 years, the operation flourished as a “truck farm” with all of the crops grown trucked into Boston to be sold wholesale. Back then, the main crops grown were root crops such as parsnips and carrots.
In the mid-1950s, sweet corn became the major wholesale crop, but corn prices began to fall. The family decided to try selling the corn on their own in small roadside stand. Today, a busy farm stand is still attracting customers from all over the North Shore.
Festivals
Strawberry Fields Forever Festival Smolak Farms
June 18 — 7 a.m. — 6 p.m.
315 South Bradford St., North Andover
978-682-6332
A magical Beatles-inspired themed “Strawberry Fields Forever” experience for kids young and old is planned for June 18. Story and craft, a strawberry-themed menu, hayrides, walking tours and more.
Strawberry Festival Connors Farm
June 18, rain date, June 19 — 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
30 Valley Road (Route 35), Danvers
(978) 777 1245
Jumping Pillows, Farm Animals, Hayrides, Cow Train, Grain Train, Duck Races, Pedal Carts, Billy Goat Rope Course and much more. Take a train ride on our custom-built Putnamville Railroad.
Strawberry Festival Cider Hill Farm
June 18 & 19 — 9 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
(978) 388-5525
Free live music, outdoor hard cider bar, family-friendly activities, hayrides, food truck, homemade strawberries treats and PYO strawberries. Dates may be shift per weather & fruit readiness!
PICK-YOUR-OWN STRAWBERRIES
LOCAL FARMS
Boston Hill Farm
1370 Turnpike St., North Andover
(978) 681-8556
Smolak Farms
315 South Bradford St., North Andover
(978) 682-6332
Rogers Spring Hill Farms
1269 Boston Road, Ward Hill, Haverhill
(978) 372-4780
Ingaldsby Farm
14 Washington St., Boxford
(978) 352-2813
Cider Hill Farm
45 Fern Ave., Amesbury
(978) 388-5525
Marini Farm
259 Linebrook Road, Ipswich
(978) 356-0430
Russell Orchards & Winery
143 Argilla Road, Ipswich
(978) 356-5366
Connors Farm
30 Valley Road (Route 35) Danvers
(978) 777 1245