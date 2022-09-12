PEABODY — The city is stepping up its street cleaning efforts downtown following complaints from local businesses and residents.
Street sweeping will occur overnight two to three times a week, weather permitting, on Main, Washington, Lowell and Foster streets, Mayor Ted Bettencourt’s office said in a statement.
Previously, street sweepers operated one to two times a week in this area.
Peabody business owners have said that while Main Street was swept regularly, street sweepers didn’t always get close enough to the curb and still left trash or debris on the pavement as a result.
Crews will continue to empty downtown trash and recycling bins overnight Monday through Sunday, and will pick up trash and debris along the curbsides of Main, Foster and Washington streets and in all municipal parking lots during business hours at least two to three times a week.
Cleaning to the curbs and inside parking lots have always been part of the DPW overnight cleanup crew’s duties, said Chris Ryder, the mayor’s chief of staff.
“However, based on feedback he has received from downtown residents and business owners, Mayor Bettencourt believes this is an area that needs improvement,” Ryder said in an email. “As such, he directed the director of the DPW to reiterate these duties with overnight personnel.”
The city's street cleaning process will "continue to evolve and hopefully continue to improve going forward," Ryder said.
Three large-scale street sweeping operations will take place each year downtown, rather than the single one previously carried out each year. During these operations, police will enforce a temporary on-street parking ban on Main, Washington, Foster and Lowell streets.
“The revitalization of downtown Peabody continues with the addition of the North Shore Children’s Museum on Main Street and the Bell Inn & Tavern at 2 Washington St.,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “It is very important that our downtown cleaning efforts keep pace with the exciting growth and progress of the past several years.”
The city is also expanding its rodent control program, the mayor’s office announced.
“Like many urban areas in the Northeast, Peabody is seeing an increase in complaints related to rodent activity,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “We recognize the potential health and quality of life issues this can pose for our residents and businesses, and we are one of the first communities in this region to implement these innovative approaches.”
Since June, 55 SMART boxes have been deployed in areas of Peabody with high rodent activity. These boxes kill rodents with an electric current and do not use toxic materials or pesticides.
The city will place 50 Contrapest stations in these high-activity areas starting in early September. These bait products prevent both female and male rats that it comes in contact with from reproducing and does not kill them.
Peabody has contracted Modern Pest Control to help develop and oversee these pest control systems.
Sharon Cameron, Peabody health director, said it is an initiative that could use everyone’s help.
“We really need the partnership of property owners, business owners, and residents to work with us to control rodent activity in the city by eliminating sources of food and harborage,” Cameron said in a statement. “These measures are the most important part of any rodent control program.”
