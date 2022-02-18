SALEM — The Peabody Essex Museum is inviting street musicians of all types to apply to perform at the PEM Prize Party and Festival on May 21–22.
The community event celebrates the cultural vitality of the North Shore and was inspired by the installation and performance artwork of PEM Prize recipient, Carlos Garaicoa.
In collaboration with Salem-based Creative Collective, PEM is seeking about 30 performers, from bucket drummers to beatboxers and classically trained cellists, who will be given an honorarium – $500 for solo musicians and $1,000 for groups – for participating.
The application deadline is March 15. Learn more at: pem.org/pemprize
In his groundbreaking multisensory installation Partitura, Garaicoa celebrates the potential to create a powerful unity out of the great diversity of communities.
The installation, which was on view at PEM from 2020 until earlier this month, imagined a new kind of orchestra — made up of 40 individual recordings of street musicians from Madrid and Bilbao, Spain. The musicians brought the sounds of their city into the museum and with them a unique sense of place and joy.
Garaicoa worked with composer Estaban Puebla to produce a composition that stitched together this extraordinary range of performances with musicians who vary in cultural background, skill level and music tradition. The first-ever PEM Prize looks to honor artists working at the intersection of creativity and civic engagement.