BEVERLY — A strike by stagehands forced North Shore Music Theatre to cancel Wednesday night’s performance of “Mamma Mia!” at the last minute and turn away hundreds of customers who had arrived for the performance.
Theater owner Bill Hanney had planned to go on with the show after stagehands walked off the job following a matinee performance. But when actors eventually decided to honor the picket line, Hanney called off the 7:30 p.m. show less than an hour before it was scheduled to begin.
“I’m a guy who always says, ‘The show must go on,’” Hanney said as theater-goers pulled out of the parking lot and headed home. “This is the first time in my life that the show is not going on.”
Myles McMann, a master carpenter at the theater, said the stagehands’ union voted to strike after Hanney did not respond to their call for higher pay. McMann said stagehands — who include electricians, carpenters and lighting and sound operators — asked for a pay scale ranging from $22 to $32 an hour. They now make $13.50, which is minimum wage, to $20 an hour, he said.
“It’s a shame that it’s come to this, but they’re not offering fair wages for skilled labor,” McMann said.
Hanney said the stagehands were expecting to be paid the same rates as at theaters in Boston, Providence and New York City, which he said is not realistic for a smaller theater.
“It’s not a $200 ticket to ‘Hamilton’,” he said.
The cancellation came a day after North Shore Music Theatre had reopened after being closed for a year and a half due to the pandemic. Hanney said he is cancelling the entire run of “Mamma Mia,” which was scheduled to go until Oct. 17.
The next scheduled show at the theater is “A Christmas Carol” in December. But Hanney said the future of the theater is in jeopardy due to the strike and the fact that it is coming on the heels of the pandemic when the theater was shut down.
“I just hope I don’t call a wrecking ball because I’m close,” Hanney said. “They win the battle. If they win the war, you closed North Shore Music Theatre and it’s now a Walmart.”
Gabriel Dupont, a lawyer for the stagehands’ union, IATSE Local 11, disputed the notion that Hanney cannot afford to give raises. He said Hanney received about $4 million in federal and state assistance during the pandemic .
“He’s taken $4 million in government money and made sure none of it is going to his employees,” Dupont said.
Shannon Cotter, a spotlight operator who lives in Ipswich, said she was making minimum wage until recently, when she was given a raise to $15 an hour.
“We would like to be paid a living wage,” Cotter said. “It’s a very technical, physical job. It’s not something that a high schooler or someone off the street can come and do with no training.”
As the matinee crowd left the theater at about 4:30 p.m., the stagehands walked out of the theater and set up a picket line on Dunham Road, and were joined by union musicians from the theater. The group of about 30 chanted, “No contract, no work” and held signs resembling the playbill for “Mamma Mia” that read “Bill Hanney’s Paying Peanuts! Have the Underpaid Time of Your Life.”
Hanney at first said he would go on with the night-time show, using taped music instead of musicians and moving the audience closer to the stage to compensate for the lack of lighting. But the National Council of Actors’ Equity eventually announced that it supported the stagehands and the actors pulled out of the show.
Hanney said the theater had sold about 400 tickets (the theater seats 1,500). He said customers will receive refunds.
The last-minute cancellation caused confusion as people arrived for the show. Two women said they learned the show had been cancelled only after they took their seats and noticed they were the only ones in the theater.
Jerry and Mary Sweeney, a couple from Wakefield, were sitting on a bench outside the theater waiting to go in before they were told of the cancellation. They called friends who were on the way to tell them the news.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Jerry Sweeney said. “We haven’t been here in a couple of years (due to the pandemic).”
Rich Collins drove up from Hingham to see the show with his daughter, Ashley, who he said has special needs and loves “Mamma Mia.”
“It stinks for us, but I also understand everybody wants to get paid right,” Collins said. “I have a son that’s going into the theater business. “I’m aggravated but I understand, too.”
Staff Writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.