SALEM — One of the most striking things from this year’s essayists was that Salem students appear to have a much more positive experience with race relations today, according to a judge in the annual essay contest run by Salem State University as part of its MLK celebration.
“I was really struck by the positive tone of the essays,” said Shimon Avish, a member of the city’s Human Rights Coalition and one of the contest’s judges. “As an adult and someone who reads three papers a day, I’m seeing a lot of discussions about racism — so it was heartening to see kids having a different take.”
Dozens of students throughout the city’s schools recently took part in the essay contest, which focused on the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr. delivering his famous “I Have a Dream speech.” Three winners were announced at Witchcraft Heights, Salem High and New Liberty Innovation School.
And the full body of work, including 49 essays, provide an even deeper insight on how the district and its parents are doing in a world where systemic racism continues to infiltrate processes otherwise considered to be equitable, according to Avish.
“I even took down one of the quotes,” he said, then beginning to read from an essay. “’We have come pretty far, because there’s no more segregation, and it matters to me because I was able to make friends with different kinds of races.’
“We know that systemic racism is something that exists,” Avish continued, noting that not a single essay addressed systemic racism. “Fortunately, these kids have perhaps not experienced it, although I’m sure their parents have.”
Yaniel Pache, an eighth-grader at New Liberty, highlighted how 250,000 people witnessed King’s speech on Aug. 23, 1963, and advocated for the passage of a then-pending Civil Rights bill.
“This bill would expand voting rights by banning poll taxes and literacy tests, as well as outlaw any kind of intimidation at the polls in addition to other policies that prevented Blacks from equal access to voting,” Yaniel wrote. He noted King also shared his dream of one day seeing white and Black children playing together. “This message was important because there was a lot of racial hate towards Black people and segregation was a major problem at that time.”
Yaniel says the United States has come “pretty far, because there’s no more segregation.
“But there is still racism in this world, and it matters to me,” he wrote. “I was able to make friends with different kinds of race, and I was to be given that opportunity to play on the football team with my friends, and I’m able to be living in good (neighborhoods) with different people instead of being segregated.”
Tyrek Jones, a Salem High freshman, noted “African Americans were no longer slaves at the time of his famous speech, but they were still not treated equally. Instead, people of color could not use the same bathrooms as white people, they could not drink from the same water fountains, and they did not always get called by their proper name. They all got called Negros or colored people, when they should of just been called ‘Americans.’
“King’s speech may have been made famous sixty years ago, but his message still rings true today,” Tyrek wrote. “ALL Americans should be treated equally. I think that still to this day we are trying to find a way for all people, no matter their color, sex, or race, to be treated fairly and equally.”
But not every essay showed the same progress toward equality in the world, and in Salem. Some essayists, like Witchcraft Heights fifth-grader Mary Asong, laid bare the violence in her homeland and also showed a clear need for more efforts and intervention from school officials in Salem.
“In Africa, when I was about 4 to 6 years old, there was war. A day could not go by without someone being killed,” Mary’s essay explained. “I can still remember a day where the enemies almost came to my house. My great-grandmother told us to get down and not to make a sound. I was terrified, but by her worried look, I realized the enemies were passing by our house.
“I did as she said,” Mary continued. “I put my hand over my mouth, laid on the floor and was too terrified to even breathe. Thank God they didn’t see us.”
Mary soon emigrated to the United States to escape that unyielding sense of terror, she explained.
“”Dear Martin Luther King Jr., if you were alive, I would have told you that you changed my life... You gave me the ability to come to America,” Mary wrote. “My lawyer Kathy is white, and so is Elizabeth Warren who fought for me to come to America. If not for you, segregation would still separate Black people from white people.”
But in Salem, Mary didn’t find complete equality waiting for her, she wrote.
“I asked a white boy if I can play tag with them and a few other kids,” Mary wrote. “He said, ‘No, you cannot play with us because you are Black.’ About three months later, I saw a few girls tanning in the field. I asked them if I could tan with them. They said, ‘You’re too dark to tan.’
“I will never be fully free,” Mary wrote, “but I am free enough to live a life equal to whites. I have a dream that my future kids will have Black, white, and tan people to call friends. Not only did you give me the ability to come to America, you gave me the ability to dream.”
Avish says it’s important the way that sensitive topics are handled in education. For example, he pointed to public schools in Germany and how they handle lessons on the Holocaust — or rather, how much the system chooses not to.
“I had always heard they did an excellent job educating their children about what happened during World War II, during the Holocaust, ‘so it wouldn’t happen again,’” Avish said. “What I was actually reading is that didn’t happen at all, and one in two Germans don’t know about the Holocaust. It’s incumbent upon us — the people educating the kids — to continue to educate them.
“This is something that we see a lot today, being discussed as a current event — whether we should be educating our kids about...systemic racism,” he said. “I think the answer is yes, and in the future, these kids will need to learn about it, because it’s all around them. They need to understand what it is so they themselves, if they experience it, will know what it is. And if they perchance are perpetrators of it, they’ll know what they’re doing and be inspired to stop.”
