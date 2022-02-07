SALEM — As schools started shutting down and developing online learning plans in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, David Min, a student at Cambridge’s Buckingham, Browne and Nichols School, had a thought.
He wondered about children who might not have the opportunities he had.
His parents always stressed the importance of education. Education “symbolizes hope for a lot of families,” Min said.
“With the pandemic shutting schools down and separating students from their teachers and their peers, I realized I wanted to spread hope during this dismal time of COVID,” Min said.
So he started a nonprofit called Boston COVID Tutoring. That was in April 2020.
Now, roughly 330 students from his school and other private schools, including Pingree School in Hamilton and Phillips Academy Andover, as well as Harvard University and Boston University, volunteer to work one-on-one remotely with elementary and middle school students.
About an equal number of children are receiving free tutoring from the volunteers, who can help in a wide array of subjects, from algebra to physics, history to languages like Spanish and Chinese, and preparing for admissions exams. The children live all over Massachusetts, including on the North Shore.
Finding students to volunteer as tutors was the easier part, said Graham Bateman, one of the group’s leaders. The team emailed contacts at other private schools, and turned to their generation’s communication tools of choice, TikTok and Instagram, to reach potential tutors.
“It was something that was actually really well received,” said Bateman, who is chief operating officer. “A lot of people during COVID had more time on their hands.”
Finding students in need took a little more ingenuity and, at one point, a bit of reassessment.
Christian Bateman, who is Graham’s brother and the development director for the project, said they started out with massive lists of every school in the state and emailed all of them. The results were mixed. and one of the things they realized was that the schools with the most resources already were the ones responding.
It wasn’t serving their goal of helping to end educational inequality.
“What we found is oftentimes schools in higher income and middle income areas would have the bandwidth to pass along the information on our program,” said Graham Bateman. “Several months in, we kind of looked at the people who were signing up and we were determined that we wanted to start tutoring people who literally could not afford private tutors.”
That’s when the team began reaching out to YMCAs, Boys and Girls Clubs, and notably, programs assisting recent arrivals to the United States — which has led to an initiative to provide help to unaccompanied minors trying to navigate a new country without their families. They were able to recruit 30 Spanish-speaking tutors for that effort.
“COVID did two things,” said Graham Bateman. “It created a need for tutoring, but on another level it also shed light on the existing need. As the pandemic subsides over time, there’s always going to be that need for quality tutoring.”
They also discovered that not all families, even those who had been here a couple of generations, had the resources they needed to participate in remote learning.
“What we found is there is actually quite a digital divide even in Massachusetts, which is something I didn’t really know about,” said Graham Bateman. He encountered families sharing a single computer, or without internet access at home. Even with access to internet at clubs or community centers, the students still face logistical challenges because many of those programs are closed at times when children are doing their homework.
Min said one of the things he’d like to do is create a capital fund that could provide access to equipment and internet service for students who need it. “That’s sort of a long-term goal,” he said.
Another goal is establishing branches around the country, to be operated by students in those states. One branch is already operating in the Bay Area of California, with about 30 volunteers.
Christian Bateman said the teens know that economic need and inequality of opportunity are issues they can’t solve on their own. “We’re just trying to fill holes the best we can. We are hoping for a more systemic, broader change in the future, but we really want to do everything we can to provide the best possible learning experience in this moment.”
Rahdin Salehian, who is from Lynnfield, handles community outreach and communications for the group. Salehian said he realized that in some communities children didn’t have enough role models around.
His experience as a tutor showed him the importance of giving kids the ability to see a different path for their future.
For more information or to sign up for tutoring, go to bostoncovidtutoring.us.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis