DANVERS — About 300 students walked out of classes at Essex Tech Monday morning to show support for their teachers, who continue to work under an expired contract as negotiations remain stalled.
The students, many donning red, walked to the school’s turf field shortly before 9 a.m. and stayed there for about 45 minutes. Senior Justin Richards Jr., a 17-year-old student in the school’s Construction Craft Laborers shop, said he took part to show support for his teachers.
“One of the shops that I’m in is very pro-union. We're actually sponsored by Laborers Union Local 22, so I've been shown just everything about unions,” Richards said. “This is a very big thing and I thought it would be really cool for me to participate in this walkout.”
The Hathorne Teachers Federation Local 1269 represents Essex Tech teachers and has been working under an expired contract for more than 200 days. The main point of contention: How negotiations should go in the first place.
“Because of our refusal to hide what’s happening during negotiations, the district won’t sit down at the table to negotiate,” union president Debora O’Reilly told The Salem News last year.
The union is calling for an open negotiation to be a part of the contract negotiation’s ground rules to help keep the Essex Tech community informed of the process, she said at the time.
Teachers are also asking for the district to reduce the number of classes they teach to eight over a two-week span, address space concerns in classes and ensure fair compensation, safe and clean facilities, more transparency in school operations and increased educator diversity, among other demands, O’Reilly said.
While Principal Shannon Donnelly and Assistant Superintendent Thomas O’Toole wrote in an email to students and their families last week that administration “greatly appreciates the fact that students support and value our teachers, staff and administrators,” the school’s leadership team did not support the walkout.
“Our most fundamental and critical mission as a school is to educate our students,” the email said. “As such, we do not believe that it is appropriate for students to miss valuable classroom time to engage in such a demonstration during the school day.
“We feel that students should not be involved in the work toward a contract agreement between the HFT and Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School District,” the email continued. “This is a matter concerning adults and not students, and we are disheartened that this has become a source of stress for our students, who now feel that they have to take sides.”
In the email, administration instructed students who planned to take part in the walkout to exit the school from the door by the main cafeteria or by Blooming Designs, to leave class quietly and respectfully and to go directly to the turf field.
They also said students were not allowed to stand in parking lots or along roadways for their own safety and that food, drinks or lawn games were not permitted on the field, despite students encouraging each other to bring food and lawn games to the walkout through an online flier.
“Failure to comply with these expectations will result in disciplinary consequences, including loss of parking privileges, loss of school activities, e.g., end-of-year events, in-school suspensions and out-of-school suspensions,” the email said.
Richards said he was disappointed by the email.
“They thought that this was a matter for adults rather than students even though we're fully capable of understanding these negotiations and what they're all about,” he said.
Richards’ father, Justin Richards Sr., said he was disheartened that students could have faced repercussions for taking part in the walkout. He was also upset the students were told to host the walkout in the back of the school, where they were joined by several police cruisers.
“Essex Tech promotes inclusiveness and it promotes supporting your neighbor, standing up for what's right and addressing what's wrong,” Richards Sr. said. “These are our next leaders in the world. The Tech is supposed to be a school that we can rely on to help get these characteristics that we are trying to engrain in our children at home.
“That’s why I was so irate that the school was trying to persuade the students into standing down…” he said. “The school supports students in any action that gives them positive publicity.”
Superintendent Heidi Riccio said Tuesday there were no disciplinary actions taken against students who participated in the walkout.
“Students were respectful throughout the process,” Riccio said in an email. “We did know ahead of time and worked with our class officers to create a plan for the walkout that would ensure student safety.”
Administration is hopeful the negotiation process will lead to a fair contract, she added.
