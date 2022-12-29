Four communities will host a joint Styrofoam collection day at Beverly High School on Jan. 14 to keep the pesky package stuffer off the curb.
Locals can drop off blocky Styrofoam pieces at the drive-thru event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. thanks to a partnership between Beverly, Salem, Danvers and Lynn.
Only rigid white Styrofoam pieces are allowed. No packaging peanuts or food service containers, including meat trays, clamshells or Styrofoam cups, will be accepted.
Since Styrofoam can’t be collected from curbside recycling bins, the Charlestown-based recycling center Save That Stuff Inc. will use special equipment to recycle the Styrofoam gathered on Jan. 14.
For more info on the event, contact Janelle Rolke at jrolke@salem.com or 978-619-5672.