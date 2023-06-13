SALEM — Everyone needs a little time off... especially an overworked city clerk’s office.
The City Council typically meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Thursday. But they tabled a discussion last Thursday night into whether they should hold one or two meetings during the months of July and August, when the council has its traditional summer recess.
Typically, a proposed order comes to the floor to conduct all council business in one meeting for July and August — this year that date would be July 13 — and often, while there may be some discussion around the propriety of holding a second meeting to deal with any timely issues, tradition is upheld. But this time around, it caused the order to be put on hold for further investigation.
“I expressed this last year... I don’t think we should take this much time off,” said Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen. “We’re potentially going to have ordinances (to approve), and that would delay second passage (until September). So I’m going to propose a friendly amendment to add the following language: Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.”
Cohen’s plea was quickly supported by Ward 7 Councilor Andy Varela.
“We’re elected here to do a job,” Varela said. “If I can be candid, vacation is a privilege, and there’s a lot of Salem residents that don’t get that privilege.”
Meeting at least once a month “really sets an example that we were set out to do a job,” Varela continued. “We have meetings, and I’d like to continue to be productive and schedule to have meetings as appropriate.”
Leveille “Lev” McClain, representing Ward 4, agreed.
“This amendment is very reasonable,” McClain said. “I don’t think it’s a particularly large lift to plan it (an August meeting) several months in advance. For a single meeting, I think it’s clearly a larger lift to go out and collect six signatures to create a meeting (if one is needed) than to have one on the books.”
Councilor-at-large Domingo Dominguez, who had offered the original motion for one meeting, asked for the City Clerk to weigh in on how an extra meeting might affect her office.
“I do oppose having a second meeting in August, due to the fact that not only do we have two extra elections, but there’s time that we need,” City Clerk Ilene Simons said. “I think everybody needs some down time, some mental health downtime physically and mentally. We take this time so the different people in our office can enjoy the summer and take the time they need off, that we aren’t allowed to carry over.
“There are other things in our office that we’ve been putting aside that kind of need to be done as well,” Simons continued. “I, on a local election year, will need a late August meeting to approve the election order, because I can’t do that until the nomination papers are in. Other than that, I’m actually opposed to it.”
Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth emphasized that the council doesn’t take vacations and still does work during the summer through committee meetings, whether or not they hold one or two regular meetings.
“What we’re doing here is ensuring that those who need it in the clerk’s office get the time they need,” Hapworth said. “The public isn’t going to typically be tuning into these meetings. I think that’s why these meetings haven’t happened in the past, during the summer — because people aren’t paying attention, and councils didn’t feel like passing things unnecessarily while that was happening.”
The conversation was then put on hold by Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski, who pointed to Simons being caught off guard by the request to add another meeting with a specific date that hadn’t been vetted ahead of time.
“I believe we should table this until the next meeting,” Prosniewski said. “I don’t believe Madame Clerk had a chance to digest this. This was from my understanding a surprise, and I don’t know the impact to her and her staff on this. It may be more juggling involved than we know.”
The council’s discussion will resume on Thursday, June 22.
