SALEM — The Lappin Foundation is asking leaders of cities and towns across the state to take two steps forward in combating antisemitism.
Massachusetts mayors and town officials will attend a virtual summit Monday, March 28, titled “Two Steps Forward Against Antisemitism.” The event will be chaired by Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, whose city joins countless others affected by antisemitic attacks in recent years.
The foundation reached out to Bettencourt months earlier about running the program as a response to “the rise in very disturbing and troubling incidents that have taken place locally, statewide and nationally,” he said.
“They were looking to town leaders and city leaders for better ways to educate people and take steps to support the Jewish community,” Bettencourt said.
Antisemitic incidents have spread through the region the last several years, with increasing frequency leading up to this year. Already since January, the North Shore has had incidents ranging from swastikas and other symbols showing up in public school bathroom stalls in Marblehead and Danvers, to weeks of harassment and threats targeting Salem health employees and Board of Health members who were believed to be Jewish, in response to COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates.
Bettencourt also noted a well documented incident in 2019 that he said led to his nod as chair of the upcoming summit.
“We had an incident in 2019, in which a rabbi, while walking down the street, was the victim of some very disturbing comments that were made to him, very antisemitic comments,” Bettencourt said. “Just walking down the street... I was very upset about it. I know that isn’t what Peabody is at all about, what we stand for here, so a short time after the incident took place, we held a rally for peace outside City Hall.”
Between 400 and 500 people turned out for the event, he recalled.
The event Monday also leans on the experiences of Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in New England; Robert Leikind, director of the American Jewish Committee New England; Josh Kraft, with Kraft Family Philanthropies; Hans Fisher, a Holocaust survivor; and others.
The goal of the summit, Bettencourt said, is for those communities in attendance to take action, first by adopting the definition of antisemitism adopted by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, and then by declaring Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
“They put together a new working definition of antisemitism, and they’re looking for cities and towns to adopt that,” Bettencourt said. “It was just adopted by Gov. (Charlie) Baker.”
Bettencourt is wasting no time at home. The Peabody City Council is due to vote on the definition at its meeting Thursday night, after the issue is reviewed by the council’s Legal Affairs committee at 6:30 p.m.
“I want Peabody to be one of the very first towns in Massachusetts to make this formal vote,” he said.
More than 170 people have signed up to attend the summit Monday, according to Bettencourt. It’s scheduled to run from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom. For more information or to register for the Zoom link, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@LappinFoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
WORKING DEFINITION OF ANTISEMITISM
“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”
