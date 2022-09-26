DANVERS — Community focus groups start up this week to help officials determine what type of superintendent should lead Danvers’ schools.
The focus groups are one of the first stages of the district’s search for a new superintendent to replace Lisa Dana, who stepped away from her longtime role this spring while on medical leave and following intense criticism over how she handled reports of racist and homophobic hazing on the high school’s hockey team.
School Committee members Robin Doherty and Alice Campbell are leading the search for a new superintendent. They announced last month that the district hopes to fill the spot by January or February.
“There are going to be opportunities for every single (community) member to provide feedback in some form, whether it’s through a focus group, an online survey or in person,” Doherty said at the committee’s Sept. 12 meeting.
The first focus group will be held for Danvers High School faculty and staff Wednesday at 2:15 p.m. in DHS room C213, where families of middle and high school students can also attend a focus group at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
That room will host every in-person session of the focus groups except for one for middle school faculty and staff, which will be held at Holten Richmond Middle School at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Families of elementary students can take part in a session next Monday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. A group for elementary school faculty and staff will be held the same day at 3 p.m.
Danvers administrators can attend a focus group at 3 p.m. on Oct. 4.
All community members are invited to a session at 7 p.m. on Oct. 6. Feedback on the search can also be provided through an online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/FDBHKH5.
“(School Committee members) are not going to be at a lot of those focus group meetings because it should be objective, and we don’t want the School Committee to determine what people say or influence,” Doherty said.
Each focus group will be run by a representative from the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. The consulting group was hired by Danvers’ School Committee last month to help aid the district in its search.
MASC will keep the search impartial and guide the district through a process it hasn’t gone through in years, School Committee chair Eric Crane said at the Sept. 12 meeting — Dana had been the superintendent for nearly 18 years.
“I cannot imagine a select board or school committee who would not work with a consultant who helps develop the profile that we’re looking for…” Crane said. “It helps with the district’s credibility I think, and it helps you find the right person.”
Campbell said the search will be unbiased and that a finalist will be chosen based solely on if they are fit for the job.
“There is no hidden agenda. There is no one trying to place someone within our district with political motives,” she said.
“This is based on what we’re going to hear from the community and from the focus groups, so everyone will have an opportunity to partake in providing that type of feedback to create a job description of what we’re looking for,” said Campbell.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.