BEVERLY — After 42 years, the North Shore Birth Center will officially close on Thursday. But about 40 supporters of the center didn’t want the day to pass without acknowledging its importance to thousands of families and expressing thanks to the midwives who worked there.
Supporters, including several children who were born at the birth center, gathered in the rain outside the building on Wednesday afternoon for a ceremony to mark its controversial closing. They joined arms under umbrellas, held candles and vowed to work to open a new free-standing birth center on the North Shore.
“I think we’re all a little sad, but I like to think that this is a course correction and a new direction,” said Kirstin Shapiro, who gave birth to her children at the birth center. “And a better direction.”
Beth Israel Lahey Health, which owns the birth center located on the campus of Beverly Hospital, announced in May that it would close the center due to a shortage of midwives. The center opened in 1980 and supported the births of about 10,000 babies.
Supporters organized protests and rallies against the closing and enlisted the support of several local officials. The opposition forced the hospital to postpone the closing at one point before it ultimately announced a Dec. 1 shutdown.
Midwife Esther Hausman said she is one of five midwives remaining at the birth center who will lose their jobs. She was scheduled to work the final day on Thursday.
“It’s pretty sad,” she said.
Hausman said she was especially disappointed that the hospital would not allow supporters to hold the event inside the birth center.
“Making us stand out here in the rain is pretty nasty,” she said. “It’s really disappointing that they even wouldn’t let us have a decent good-bye for a place that’s been here for 42 years.”
As part of the event, the Campaign to Save the North Shore Birth Center announced that it has launched a gofundme campaign with an initial goal of raising $50,000.
The group said the money will help cover legal and administrative costs as they convert the campaign to a legal entity.
They said they would continue “demanding accountability of Beth Israel Lahey Health for harm caused by the closure” while also “paving the path” toward a fully functional birth center to serve North Shore families.
“Although the North Shore Birth Center will close, we are not done yet,” Shapiro told the crowd gathered at the center.
Shapiro praised the midwives for their commitment and caring, saying they are “tireless in their pursuit of a positive birth outcome.”
“There’s a trust and an understanding between midwives, patients and newborns that goes beyond Mother Earth, beyond this realm and into a different plane of life,” she said.
Beth Israel Lahey Health has said it will offer to lease the birth center building to an independent midwifery practice for 2 1/2 years and will provide $1.5 million in grant money to support the possible opening of a new birth center.
The hospital has also promised to provide access to midwifery care and “birth center-like” services at Beverly Hospital; expand midwifery services in Salem and Lynn; and review the quality of maternal services throughout the Beth Israel Lahey Health system.
In a statement, Beverly Hospital President Tom Sands said Wednesday that hospital officials “have appreciated the opportunity to connect with members of the community and understand their commitment to midwifery-led care and the birth center experience.”
“We remain steadfastly committed to caring for our community and providing safe, high-quality care to our patients and families,” Sands said.
While Hausman said she is sad about the birth center’s closing, she is thankful for the support of the Save the North Shore Birth Center group.
“I’m just really impressed and touched by the whole thing and their doggedness and their desire to keep choice for women,” she said. “I think that’s really what it’s all about.”
