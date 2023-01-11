SALEM — About 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Salem police officer on patrol in the Lafayette Street area spotted a familiar face.
The officer immediately recognized it to be Sebastian Lopez Ortega, 21, for whom he knew there was an active default arrest warrant.
When confronted by the officer, Ortega resisted arrest and attempted to flee, in the process trying to throw away several plastic baggies believed to contain narcotics.
The officer was able to catch Ortega and, with the aid of backup units, took him into custody.
Upon examination, one baggie he discarded contained 5.6 grams of a white waxy rock consistent with crack cocaine; another contained 37.5 grams of a light brown powder consistent with fentanyl and the third bag contained 5.2 grams of a light blue powder consistent with fentanyl that is pressed into pills and sold as Percocet to unsuspecting consumers.
Such counterfeit narcotic pills, especially Percocet, police noted, have been responsible for numerous overdoses.
Based on the quantity of narcotics recovered, Lopez Ortega is being charged with trafficking a Class A substance, fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, crack cocaine; and resisting arrest.
Additionally, $513 in U.S. currency, believed to be from drug proceeds, was seized.