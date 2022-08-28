SALEM — Police received a call at 10:44 a.m., Sunday advising them of shots having been fired earlier, about 4:30 a.m., on School Street near Buffum Street.
According to a release from Chief Lucas J. Miller, "ballistic evidence from the scene confirmed the report. A suspect was taken into custody not long afterward in possession of a firearm."
Police said that although a suspect was arrested, they remained "a suspect," as police had not yet confirmed they were responsible for the incident.
In the meantime, Miller said the investigation continues, but he is "confident that the threat to the public is not ongoing."