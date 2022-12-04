MARSHFIELD (AP) — A 27-year-old man who authorities suspect was involved in the killings of a couple was arrested in Florida Friday.
Authorities say Christopher Keeley of Weymouth was arrested in Miami Beach.
Police found the victims, Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, Tuesday in Marshfield, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz. The couple, both 70, appeared to have been stabbed and beaten.
Authorities say the suspect and the couple knew each other but have not disclosed a motive in the killings.