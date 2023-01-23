Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow ending this evening followed by clearing late. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snowfall around one inch.