SALEM — A suspicious package left on the steps of the Salem Family and Probate courthouse on Federal Street led to the building being evacuated Thursday afternoon.
Police went to the courthouse at 3:41 p.m. in response to a call about the package, Chief Lucas Miller said in a press release.
The package was X-rayed and based on what was seen initially deemed to be suspicious. Salem police detectives, fire and EMS went to the scene.
The state police bomb squad was brought in to examine the package and concluded that it was not a threat to public safety.
However, with Halloween fast approaching and large groups of visitors in the city, Salem police are asking the public to immediately report any suspicious package or any other suspicious activity immediately at 978-744-1212 or in an emergency by calling 911.
