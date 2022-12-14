SWAMPSCOTT — The town broke ground Tuesday on a new $98 million elementary school at the site of the former Stanley School on Whitman Road. The 154,000-square-foot building will be able to accommodate up to 900 students in grades K-4.
Calling it an “awesome” day for the town, School Building Committee Chair Suzanne Wright said it took “a lot of people, a lot of time and a lot of hard work to get to this day.”
“It takes a village to raise — and educate — a child. It takes a community to build a new school. Today is a celebration of our community’s commitment to education, which has never wavered in my 32 years in this district. While we may not have taken the most direct route to get here, all that is important is that we have arrived, and for that I am sincerely grateful,” said Superintendent of Schools Pamela Angelakis.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) will contribute approximately $34 million to the project. In his remarks, MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy quoted Benjamin Franklin, who said: “An investment in education pays the best interest.”
“There’s no feeling like building a new school. It has the potential to transform so many young lives for generations to come,” said state Sen. Brendan Crighton.
State Rep.-elect Jenny Armini said the prospect of a new school elicits hope. “There is no place more hopeful than where we are right now,” she said.
On hand for the groundbreaking were architects from Lavallee Brensinger, project manager Hill International and general contractor CTA.
Swampscott elementary school student representatives Rowan Kelly, Zachary Mosher and Violet Slomski donned hard hats and participated in the ceremonial groundbreaking.
The new school is scheduled to open in September 2024.