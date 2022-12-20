PEABODY — A Swampscott chiropractor is facing charges of indecently assaulting a patient during an appointment earlier this month, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
Dr. Ilan S. Amar, owner of A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey St. in Swampscott, was arraigned on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault and battery in Peabody District Court on Tuesday after turning himself in on an arrest warrant, according to a press statement from the DA's office.
Judge Matthew Nestor released Amar on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and not to practice chiropractic medicine. The case is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on March 8. (Lynn District Court is currently closed so all Lynn cases are being heard at the Peabody courthouse.)
Essex Assistant District Attorney Gina Del Rio Gazzo requested $10,000 cash bail, saying that on Dec. 5, a 31-year old female reported to police that Amar allegedly indecently assaulted her during a treatment session. Nestor allowed Del Rio Gazzo’s motion to impound the police report.
Amar is represented by attorney Michelle Peirce, the DA's office said.
Swampscott police are continuing to investigate the allegations. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact Detective Ted Delano of the Swampscott Police Criminal Investigation Division at 781-595-1111.