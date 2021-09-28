MARBLEHEAD — A prominent Swampscott resident was critically injured Monday morning while riding his bicycle.
Benjamin Yellin, 65, a well-known and respected figure in the Northshore Jewish community, was cycling in the vicinity of 106 Tedesco Road, Marblehead, at 9:44 a.m., when he was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle.
Yellin, whose condition was described as critical, was transported by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, where he remained in intensive care as of Tuesday night.
Marblehead police, citing the department’s confidentiality policy, refused to release any information on the accident other than to confirm that it occurred, and its date, time and location. Nor was there any mention of the accident in the Monday police log.
The Salem News will continue to follow this story and report additional facts as they become available.