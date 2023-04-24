SWAMPSCOTT — State Police arrested a local man Friday and charged him with possession of an illegal firearm, Swampscott Police reported Monday.
David Sill of 32 Rock Ave., Unit 1, was charged with unlawful possession of a “ghost gun” — an untraceable weapon without the required serial number — along with other illegal firearms-related weapons and an explosive.
Members of the Rowley Police Department contacted Swampscott Police to relay that they were in the process of obtaining a search warrant for a home within Swampscott.
They were alerted to that location after a witness allegedly had an incident with Sill involving a handgun. The weapon was described by the witness as a “ghost gun.”
During execution of the search warrant, a K9 from the Topsfield Police Department trained to detect gun parts and ammunition assisted authorities. The search located a safe that contained the 9mm semi-automatic “ghost” handgun.
The safe also contained 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a 15-round 9mm magazine (exceeding the allowable 10-round magazine) and an explosive.
The evidence allowed authorities to apply for and obtain an arrest warrant for Sill, who was located and arrested by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.
He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Lynn District Court.