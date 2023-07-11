SWAMPSCOTT — Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery that occurred Monday morning at approximately 8:02 a.m. at Salem 5 Bank on Paradise Road.
Swampscott police, in a press release, said a white male, wearing a surgical mask to conceal his face, entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. The teller did not hand over the money, and the suspect then collected their note and fled the scene, through the mall parking lot toward Essex Street.
The suspect, who is still at large, was observed by the teller to be around their mid to late 50s, with blonde facial hair and blue/green eyes. Witnesses also stated the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and a tan ball cap, according to police.
The investigation is being conducted by Swampscott police detectives, as well as state police detectives assigned to District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office, the State Police Crime Scene Unit, and the FBI Bank Robbery Task Force.
“The safety and security of our community are of paramount importance to the Swampscott Police Department. We are working closely with Salem 5 Bank to ensure the well-being of their employees, customers, and the general public,” the Swampscott Police Department said in a press release.
On Tuesday, police said they were unable to share any further details about the status of the investigation at this point.
Investigators urge anyone with information, regardless if it seems insignificant, relating to the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact Swampscott police at 781-595-1111.