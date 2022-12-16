SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott police are warning residents of a new scam involving callers identifying themselves as specific officers and asking for gift cards to pay off fines, fees or warrants.
Police received reports from several residents who received calls and voicemail messages from a 781 area code number purporting to be the Swampscott police investigations office.
When police called the number, they reached a recording of a male voice saying, “You have reached the Swampscott Police Department Investigations” and asking to leave a message.
The real non-emergency number for the Swampscott Police Department is 781-595-1111.
However, the department is also warning residents that even real numbers can be mimicked by scammers using various apps or software to trick caller ID into showing whatever number they want.
Detective Ted Delano said callers who actually spoke to someone at the number were told to get gift cards to pay the non-existent fines or warrants.
In a typical gift card scam, the caller, who could be anywhere in the world, will ask the victim to purchase and activate gift or debit cards, then give the caller the card numbers and PIN number on the card — that’s all a scammer needs to either drain the card’s value through purchasing goods that can be resold, withdrawing cash from a debit-style card, or alternatively, sell it to someone at a discount.
Police (and other official agencies, like the IRS or court system) never ask for payment in gift cards.
“No police department is going to ask you for money under those sorts of circumstances,” Delano said.
“Just hang up,” Delano advises.
And if concerned about any call asking for money, call the police.
Swampscott police are also working with local retailers to remind them to be vigilant for suspicious purchases.
“If you have someone coming in, say an older person, buying $2,500 worth of gift cards, try to engage them in conversation, see what’s going on,” Delano said. He said the police have received calls from several businesses over the years about just that sort of scenario.
And for the recipients of calls or emails asking for money, don’t send it unless you know who it is and you’ve confirmed it’s the person.
Another scam the department has seen are callers posing as family members who claim to be in some dire situation and in need of immediate cash, sometimes known as the “grandparent scam.”
Others include phony sweepstakes prizes that require a person to send money for fees or taxes before receiving their cash, fake “tech support” malware scams in which someone takes control of a computer and demands money to repair it or restore access to your files, and schemes in which someone intentionally overpays for an item sold online and asks for a refund, only for the seller to later find that the check or money order was counterfeit.
