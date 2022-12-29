BOSTON — Stacy DeBole, of Swampscott, is the new state librarian, responsible for overseeing the State Library of Massachusetts and supporting the research and information needs of government, libraries and citizens.
The State Library announced DeBole, who serves as one of nine commissioners on the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, as its new head librarian in its December newsletter.
The position of state librarian is appointed by the governor. The previous state librarian, Elvernoy Johnson, retired from the State Library at the end of June.
DeBole began her career working for the city of Boston and has worked at the Suffolk University Library, the New England School of Law Library, the Salem State University Library, and as director of the Everett Public Libraries, according to her biography on the MBLC website.