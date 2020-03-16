SWAMPSCOTT — A Swampscott resident has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, town officials announced Monday afternoon.
The case may be the first on the North Shore. As of Monday six confirmed or presumptive positive tests had been reported in Essex County, which stretches from Saugus to Lawrence.
The Swampscott Health Department announced the finding Monday afternoon. The result must still be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In the meantime, the resident, whose identity is not being released, "is now self-isolating."
The health department is notifying and offering guidance to that person's close contacts, according to the press release.
"At this time, due to privacy concerns and laws, the town is unable to disseminate information about the individual’s identity, location, or the circumstances surrounding their contraction of the virus," the emailed release from Allie Fiske, the assistant to the town administrator, said.
"While we cannot provide any additional specific information to the public including family information, places recently visited, or close contacts, the Health Department will publicly share the number of presumed positive cases in our community as this information is updated by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health which is performing extensive contact tracing to identify close contacts of this case."
