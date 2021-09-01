Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is expected.