SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who has presented phony Coinstar receipts at the Stop and Shop in Vinnin Square over the past several days.
Police say the suspect is also suspected of doing the same at other Stop and Shop locations.
The machines allow customers to bring in larger amounts of loose change that would otherwise take a long time to count. The machine counts the coins, then provides a receipt to the customer, who can use them to obtain cash from the store, minus a fee.
Swampscott police Detective Ted Delano said some of the fraudulent receipts presented by the suspect were close to $500.
Police released surveillance images of an older, partially bald, white man with gray hair and mustache and glasses. They describe him as shorter with a small build, and at least 60 or older. At the time of his appearance at the Stop and Shop on Wednesday he was wearing a light blue denim button coat, a red and white checkered button-down shirt, and tan pants.
Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact the Swampscott Police Department at 781-595-1111.