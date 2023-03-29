SWAMPSCOTT — The Swampscott Education Association has taken a vote of no confidence in district Director of Teaching and Learning Jean Bacon.
According to a letter sent by SEA to The Salem News, 95% of its members voted for the motion. They complained Bacon has failed to communicate effectively and respectfully with staff, that she lacks care for staff’s well-being and that multiple educators have left the district because of her, among other grievances.
“Micromanagement at every level has made all aspects of our job more difficult,” the letter said. “This mismanagement, combined with a deaf ear to our repeated and cohesive recommendations, has resulted in an extremely negative and frustrating environment.”
Bacon also received a vote of no confidence from staff while she was a principal at Pioneer Valley Regional School in Northfield in 2017, the Greenfield Recorder reported at the time. Like in Swampscott, 95% of that school’s staff and faculty supported the motion.
SEA said Swampscott has suffered in the three years since Bacon was hired due to her lack of shared vision, cooperation, support and trust. They also said Bacon has continuously valued “policy over people.”
“Our goal is and always has been to build a higher functioning professional teacher community; unfortunately under Dr. Bacon’s leadership, this goal has become untenable,” according to the letter. “Our repeated efforts as a group and individually to provide input and feedback have been consistently ignored.”
Four grievances have been presented in the last two years for violations of Bacon’s contract and she has frequently failed to reimburse money to staff or communicate with them in a timely manner, SEA said.
They added that she has a “misleading portrayal of teamwork and collaboration of ideas when input from staff is clearly not valued or implemented,” and that she has “used the power differential (she has) as an administrator to employ members to agree to something they typically would not under other circumstances.”
Bacon also has a “lack of care for staff well being” and only views students as data points, often ignoring the “precepts of a high quality education” as a result, SEA said.
“The lack of reflection and willingness to engage over several years has resulted in the faculty and staff experiencing low morale and a significant degree of distrust,” the letter said. “For these reasons the SEA was compelled to hold a vote of no confidence in the leadership of Dr. Bacon. This was not a decision approached lightly, nor without tremendous consideration.”
Bacon did not return email or phone requests for comment on this story.
Swampscott Superintendent Pamela Angelakis said in an email to The Salem News that she “remains confident in Dr. Bacon’s ability to perform her duties as director of teaching and learning for Swampscott Public Schools,” but declined to comment on the matter further.
Members of SEA planned to read the letter to the Swampscott School Committee at the board’s meeting on March 23. However, the public comment period of the meeting was canceled in light of a recent Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court decision, committee Chair Glenn Paster said in an interview.
The SJC ruled earlier this month that the town of Southborough’s meeting participation policy, which forbade rude and discourteous speech, was unconstitutional.
Swampscott School Committee public meeting policies prohibit “improper conduct and remarks’’ and “defamatory or abusive remarks,” according to its guidebook. Following the ruling, the public comment period at the town’s School Committee meetings was suspended at the advice of the district’s legal council, and had nothing to do with SEA’s letter, Paster said.
“With this change, we were guided, just for now, to take it off until everything kind of shakes out, which is really too bad,” he said.
SEA leaders said in an email Tuesday they were not formally notified ahead of the meeting that public comment had been suspended, and they still sent their letter to the committee.
Paster has heard Bacon speak several times at School Committee meetings and was surprised to hear what was in SEA’s letter, he said.
“Certainly, I was a little disappointed that the SEA would go in that direction, but legally, they can do whatever they want,” he said.
Paster declined to comment further on SEA’s letter or Bacon’s performance in her role.
SEA leaders also said in their email that Bacon has “many admirable qualities,” including being a “very hard worker and incredibly intelligent.”
“However, her vision does not align with what is best for students, since students are not only data points and we must look at the whole child,” the email continued. “This position requires strong interpersonal skills and the ability to absorb information from expansive experience and knowledge of our district’s educators. Unfortunately, after many conversations over several years, things have not changed.”
