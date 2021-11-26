SWAMPSCOTT — The town has started advertising for four new police officers, the first hires for the department since it left Civil Service earlier this year.
Ads for the four positions, with a starting salary of $52,000 per year, began appearing on online job boards and in other places, including college job placement offices.
David Kurz, the consultant and interim police department administrator, said he wants to get the word out about the openings, which the town hopes will attract interest from candidates from diverse backgrounds.
“It’s a difficult time to attract people to come into a profession that’s undergoing a need to change,” said Kurz. “We want candidates who want to be part of that change process.”
Swampscott is one of a handful of Massachusetts communities that have pulled out of the Civil Service process.
Civil Service was created in an effort to eliminate patronage hiring, which often led to unqualified public employees beholden to a particular elected official.
But critics have blamed the process for creating other issues, including forcing communities to hire off of a list that is based on test scores, with additional points for other factors like military service, and making it more difficult to remove problem employees.
Kurz, the retired police chief in Durham, New Hampshire, works for Municipal Resources Inc., the consulting firm hired by the town to help replace recently-retired police chief Ron Madigan.
Kurz said the goal was to create a more “modern” hiring process.
Applicants must be 21 or older, and have at least a high school diploma or equivalency, with preference going toward those with college or military experience. They cannot have a felony record, must have a valid driver’s license, and must be qualified to hold a Class A firearms license.
Some of the requirements are physical — applicants cannot be smokers, must be physically fit enough to complete the police academy, and cannot have any offensive tattoos, body art, brands or scarifications that are considered offensive, extremist, racist, indecent, violent, or sexist.
Candidates will have to take a written exam and physical agility test, face questions from a panel that will include a patrol officer, sergeant and lieutenant and representatives from the community.
Finalists will undergo more extensive psychological evaluations and background checks and interviews, said Kurz.
He said he hopes to have the first part of the process underway next month.
Kurz is also overseeing the process of hiring a new chief. The town is advertising nationally for the position. Applications for that job are due by Dec. 20.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis