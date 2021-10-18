SWAMPSCOTT — Swampscott voters will have a chance to vote Tuesday — if they haven't already during early voting — on a proposed $64 million debt exclusion tax override to fund construction of a consolidated elementary school.
The project, with a total cost of approximately $98 million, would create a single 900-student elementary school on the site of the Stanley School on Whitman Road. Town taxpayers would be responsible for about two-thirds of the cost, with the balance coming from state school building assistance.
The proposal would add approximately $58 per $100,000 of assessed value to tax bills. So for a property assessed at $500,000, a homeowner's tax bill would go up by about $300 per year, the town's Finance Committee said in its recommendation at a Special Town Meeting last month. The median annual tax bill for a home in Swampscott is $7,126.
The special election is scheduled to take place Tuesday at Swampscott High School for all voters, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The town also held early voting on the proposal. That early voting concluded on Friday.
The proposal has prompted extensive debate in town.
Supporters of the plan say that current low interest rates make it a good time to borrow, and that to take advantage of an anticipated 2.5% rate, the town would borrow $60 million right away and then another $4 million in the next fiscal year. They also cite the need to replace the town's three aging elementary schools, built between 1911 and 1952, each with limitations on things like access and space.
Some supporters also say they believe the project will create greater equity, pointing to the different demographics of the areas of town currently served by the existing schools.
Some opponents, however, have argued that the project will put greater town resources into a more affluent neighborhood while depriving more moderate-income residents of the benefits of a neighborhood school.
The loss of the neighborhood school model in favor of a consolidated model has also been cited by opponents of the project. Some have also raised concerns about traffic in the area.
Some have also said that with no final agreement as to the cost of a required easement across land off Forest Street owned by a church, they worry that the project could become more costly than currently estimated.