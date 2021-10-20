SWAMPSCOTT — Just over 65% of the voters who turned out for Tuesday's special election in Swampscott gave a green light to the town to borrow $64 million for a new school that would consolidate the town's existing three elementary schools — the newest of which is nearly 70 years old.
The measure approved a debt exclusion override of the state's Proposition 2½ tax cap to pay for the project, which has an estimated budget of $98 million.
The new school will be built on the site of the Stanley School on Whitman Road.
The town's finance committee said it will add an additional $58 per $100,000 of assessed value to property tax bills, or around $300 a year for a home assessed at $500,000, the median for Swampscott.
The special election drew 4,203 of the town's 11,875 registered voters, according to preliminary results released Tuesday evening. That's a turnout rate of 35%.