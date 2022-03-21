SWAMPSCOTT — The Swampscott Select Board has hired Ruben Quesada as the town’s next chief of police.
Quesada, who holds a doctorate in education, will start later this month. He will become the town’s first Latino police chief.
The board voted Wednesday evening to accept Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald’s recommendation.
In an interview Thursday, Quesada, 51, said he sees his primary job as one of enhancing community engagement and communication, both with the community and within the department.
His arrival comes after a couple of challenging years for the department, which were marked by a series of weekly protests outside the home of Gov. Charlie Baker. Those protests frequently drew large and contentious crowds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrators.
Among several encounters between the two groups that escalated into confrontations was one between an elderly Trump supporter and a Black Lives Matter activist. After he was arrested and she was not, the department faced accusations of bias.
An investigation found no evidence of racial bias but did highlight shortcomings in the police investigation of the incident.
Municipal Resources Inc., which had conducted the follow-up investigation, also assisted the department in the process of finding a new chief to replace longtime Chief Ron Madigan, who retired last year.
MRI’s David Kurz, who has been acting as interim chief, also oversaw that search, the first since the town removed the position of police chief from Civil Service.
Kurz said 39 candidates applied for the position, which was advertised nationally.
Five candidates went through an evaluation process and two names were provided to the town administrator, Fitzgerald. He presented Quesada’s name to the Select Board.
Kurz said Quesada was the best candidate to fulfill all of the qualities sought by the town, with his strong background in creating community engagement.
The position will pay $140,000 a year to start, said Fitzgerald.
“I was very fortunate in this market to have some exceptional individuals apply for this position,” he said.
He declined on Friday to release the name of the other person whose name was presented to him, citing privacy concerns. The Salem News has requested that information under the public records law, which generally requires the release of the names of finalist candidates for a public position.
Quesada said he was drawn to the Swampscott job when he realized that “the community’s values matched the values I had with regard to civic engagement, social justice and equity.”
Quesada is of Mexican descent and speaks fluent Spanish.
Quesada’s path to law enforcement was not a traditional one.
His mother was still a teenager when he was born, and Quesada lived in a low-income neighborhood of Phoenix, Arizona, where he was surrounded by opportunities to take the wrong path in life.
“All I saw was crime, drugs and theft,” Quesada recalled. He fell in with the wrong crowd.
At 16, he was arrested, a pivotal moment in his life.
As a result of that juvenile brush with the law he was required to take part in an at-risk youth program, where he found his first mentors — police officers who showed him there were other ways to go through life.
Around that time, his mother returned to school and eventually became a police dispatcher for the city as well.
“If my mom can do it, I can too,” Quesada recalled thinking. He then went to college.
He went on to work as a reserve officer in Glendale, Arizona, before joining the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department, one of the largest police agencies in the state with more than 1,200 employees.
That is where he spent more than two decades, rising through the ranks until he became the commander of a downtown Mesa district, overseeing more than 100 officers assigned to that division, prior to his retirement.
As an officer, he sought to be a mentor to younger people.
“The kids have so much hope in their eyes,” he said, but few if any role models. He wants them to know, “I was like you, you can choose a different path.”
His role, he said, is also to hear what the community is saying.
“It’s my obligation to listen and understand,” said Quesada. “Sometimes people just want to be heard and understood.”
At the same time, he was spending his off-duty time working on his doctorate in education, “the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.
After retiring, Quesada and his wife wanted to move to the East Coast to be closer to her family.
They lived in Seabrook, New Hampshire, for about a year before relocating to Lowell after Quesada was hired as deputy chief of the Northern Essex Community College campus police in 2020. He also teaches new officers at the police academy on police culture and diversity, equity and inclusion.
Quesada said he and his wife are now planning to relocate to the North Shore as soon as possible.
He said he’s still getting used to New England and dealing with a bit of culture shock.
But he believes that the upside is that he brings a fresh set of eyes to the role. “Everything is new to me,” he said.
