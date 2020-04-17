SWAMPSCOTT — An employee at the Whole Foods Market on Paradise Road died earlier this week from COVID-19, the company announced on Friday.
In a statement released to media throughout the region, the company said it is "mourning the loss of a member of our community who passed away on April 15, 2020 due to COVID-19," the disease associated with the spreading coronavirus.
"Our hearts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and with his fellow team members," the statement read. "We are offering counseling support to our team members as we grieve this tremendous loss."
The identity of the person hasn't been released, and officials in Swampscott weren't immediately available for comment.
The news comes not much more than a week after an employee at the Market Basket on Highland Avenue in Salem died to the virus. That death, like the one reported at Whole Foods on Friday, received massive attention throughout the region, as grocery store clerks are deemed part of the region's front line against the virus due to the essential nature of grocery stores and the risk employees face working as the region socially distances to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Vitalina Williams, 59, of Salem, worked part-time at the Market Basket and full-time at a Walmart store in Lynn. Many around Salem reported recognizing the woman, and in the days that followed Market Basket offered counseling services to Williams' family and colleagues to help them navigate the tragic news.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
