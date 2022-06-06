SWAMPSCOTT — The Class of 2022, just over 200 strong, took the stage Sunday after four years at Swampscott High School.
Sunday’s Commencement Exercises were held at the school’s Blocksidge Field.
The event began with Eve Levy’s stirring rendition of the national anthem, following by a welcoming by Alhassan Bangura, greeting by Superintendent of Schools Pamela Angelakis and the Class President’s address from Brendan Norton.
Retired Swampscott High teacner Bill Andrake was the guest speaker.
The valedictory address was given by Verena Runstadt and after the diplomas were awarded, Miranda Moscoso gave the Vice President’s address.
Among the musical selections was the Beatles’ classic, “In My Life.”