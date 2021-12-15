DANVERS — Yet again, Danvers school officials found themselves sending a notice home to parents late Wednesday afternoon to alert them of an act of racial hate at the high school.
This time, a swastika was found in a third floor bathroom in the building, according to a letter from Superintendent Lisa Dana.
The day before, Danvers High principal Adam Federico alerted parents that the wrestling team was suspended pending an investigation into a fight between two students over racist language and a team group Snapchat that included hateful and biased language.
That revelation came not 24 hours after Dana, Federico and other administrators met with the School Committee Monday night to give an overview of programs to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the schools in the wake of controversy that has roiled the district over allegations of sexual and physical abuse, and racist and homophobic language, among the 2019-20 Danvers High boys hockey team.
School officials have faced harsh criticism for a lack of transparency in how the situation was handled and for not revealing the seriousness of the allegations by a former hockey player until they came to light in recent news investigations.
“It has been another challenging week in Danvers as DHS investigates alleged incidents with the wrestling team on Tuesday and an incident involving antisemitic graffiti...today,” Dana wrote in a statement Wednesday.
“We condemn these hate incidents and want to be clear that this type of hateful and discriminatory behavior has no place in the Danvers Public Schools and in our community,” she said. “DHS will be meeting with students throughout the next few days to engage in work around biased and hateful language, dangers of social media and the importance of reporting concerning information.”
Dana noted that she and her administrative team will present their plan to the Human Rights and Inclusion Committee Thursday night, as well, as 7 p.m. at Town Hall. The meeting will also be broadcast on DCAT.
“We are asking for your support. As parents, caregivers, and community members, please have the difficult conversations with your children about these issues,” she said.
Dana, referring to Federico’s Tuesday letter, stressed the importance for families to review their use of social media and cell phones, and to reinforce to their students that racist, biased or inappropriate language is unacceptable.
Antisemitic graffiti was also found at the middle school on two occasions in November.